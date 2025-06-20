Iran launches fresh wave of airstrikes on Israel

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired a new round of missile attacks targeting the occupied territories of Palestine on Friday.

The Israeli regime is keeping up on the unprovoked aggression it started a week ago on Iran's soil. After receiving devastating responses from the Iranian Armed Forces, the Zionist regime's officials have turned to threatening the Iranians to evacuate their cities. Today, the Iranian nation, from north to south, from east to west, have poured into the streets to attend Friday prayers and hold rallies to send a clear message to the Israeli aggressors: The Iranian nation would defend their homeland with all might and they won't flee to anywhere.

Here you can find the latest updates...