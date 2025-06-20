Operation True Promise 3: 'Rise of Pheonix' 

'Rise of Pheonix' has been written by Soada Strategic Think Tank, which is a body of experts providing advice and ideas on specific political, economic, cultural, and social problems.

The title of the booklet include the word Pheonix, which originates in Greek mythology and has analogs in many cultures, such as Egyptian and Persian mythology.

The Phoenix is a legendary immortal bird that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again.

The word has multiple meanings. Primarily, it refers to a mythological bird known for its cyclical rebirth from the ashes of its predecessor. The phoenix often associated with fire, rebirth, and immortality and symbolizes renewal, resurrection, and hope.

'Rise of Pheonix' fetures seven chapters including "Ideological rootcause of a serious threat", "the Islamic Republic: A barriar against expansinism", "the new Middle East: A plot for dominance", "depth of Iran's strategy: Resistance as a shield", "IMEC: Economic inititive for dominace", "Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Restarting from scratch", and "bright future in light of resistance".

The book delves into the Israeli plot, seeking to relocate the defenseless nation of Palestine in a bid to take control of the occupied territories.

Regarding the issue of forced displacement of the people of Gaza, it should be noted that the majority of the population are not willing to leave their homeland.

They express that they do not want to repeat the mistakes of their forefathers on the Day of Nakba by handing over their land to the Zionist regime. The opposition of regional countries and the people of Gaza as well as neighboring countries’ resistance to migration will lead to the abject failure of Israel’s strategy of evacuating Gaza’s residents and their forced displacement.

The Zionist regime, as the research suggests, resorts to an economic plan dubbed IMEC to dominate regional countries by forcing them into normalization of ties with the Israel.

The confrontation between India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) opponents and its supporters can affect the fate of the Gaza war. This line-up tells about the longevity of the unrest in resistance to the birth of a new geopolitics environment in West Asia and beyond.

To confront the plots of the Israeli regime, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, conducted Al-Aqsa Storm Operation on October 7, 2023.

The Operation casted an irreparable blow to the liberal democracy of the West and the Israeli regime.

In Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, all four pillars of Israel’s doctrine were effectively destroyed by the Islamic resistance in Gaza. This would become more important if we know that prior to this, Israel’s security, intelligence, and military apparatus assessed that the resistance in Gaza was the weakest link of the Axis of Resistance in the region.

The booklet concludes with a brieft look at the recent Israeli strikes against the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic.

The Israeli regime attacked Iranian territory, including residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians were killed when houses were directly struck.

Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories in a series of reactions dubbed Operation True Promise 3, hitting Tel Aviv and Haifa, among other areas, with ballistic missiles and drones.

The research underlines that Iran, like a Pheonix, will rise and emerge victorious on the battlefield.

