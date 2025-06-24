Iranians united around flag during Israeli aggression

People have set aside political differences and supported their military and non-military officials during the Israeli aggression on the Iranian territory.

Hours after the Israeli regime carried out the military action on the Islamic Republic on June 13, 2025, Iranians showed their solidarity in various gatherings.

The high turnout in the Friday prayers and pursuant rallies across Iran showed the unity and amity of the Iranian nation that disrupted the enemy’s calculations.

10-Kilometer Qadir Celebration

Only one day after the Israeli aggression, residents in Tehran took part in a ceremony dubbed the “10-Kilometer Qadir Celebration” on Saturday. The marches were a symbolic show of unity and resolve.

This year’s observance bore a particularly solemn tone, as attendees paid tribute to Iranian martyrs killed in Israeli strikes.

Wrath Friday Prayers

The massive rallies were held after Friday prayers in condemnation of atrocities and brutalities of the criminal Zionist regime against the innocent Iranian people.

The Iranian nation, from north to south, from east to west, poured into the streets to attend Friday prayers and hold rallies to send a clear message to the Israeli aggressors; The Iranian nation would defend their homeland in unison.

While commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of the resistance and also those martyred in Israeli regime’s attacks, the Iranian nation expressed gratitude for the Iranian armed forces for launching Operation True-Promise III against the criminal Israeli regime.

“Wrath Friday Prayers” demonstrated that the nation is standing behind its Leader and the Islamic Revolution firmly in the face of aggression.

People chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” during the massive rallies. They denounced the Israeli war of aggression on Iran, which have killed civilians in residential and urban areas.

Participants emphasized unity, solidarity, and steadfastness against the enemy. The demonstrators also chanted slogans in support of the Armed Forces.

Over 80% Iranians in favor of missile response to Israel

According to polls, 84% of the Iranian have supported Iran's missile response to Israel regime's attacks in the country.

Child-killing regime of Israel

Israel waged its unprovoked war of aggression against Iran early on June 13, assassinating top military officials and several nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in strikes on residential areas.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health, said that 44 women and 13 children are among those who have lost their lives in the Israeli strikes on Iran.

Kermanpour added that the Israeli strikes on the Iranian territory have left 163 women wounded, with another 44 women killed in the attacks. Two pregnant women were among the death toll and the youngest child was a two-month-old infant.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour