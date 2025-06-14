  1. Politics
Nationwide rally kicks off across Iran on Ghadir Day

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Tehran is hosting a major public rally titled "Iran; Zulfiqar of Ali" on Saturday, as cities across the country held simultaneous gatherings to honor the occasion of Ghadir and condemn recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

The public rally "Iran; Zulfiqar of Ali" has begun in Tehran simultaneously with similar gatherings across the country.

It was originally scheduled for Tehran to host the grand public celebration of Ghadir Khumm today at 4 PM. The event was planned to be joyful, but due to the savage attack by the Zionist enemy on  Iran and the martyrdom of a number of military commanders and innocent civilians, the organizing committee decided to rename the Ghadir celebration to the large public rally titled "Iran; Zulfiqar of Ali."

