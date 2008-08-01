Foreign investment burgeoning in Assaluyeh

“Currently Italy’s Eni, South Korea’s Hyundai, France’s Total, Japan’s Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Company (MES), and South Africa’s Sasol are active in designing, constructing and installing gas and petrochemical projects’ related equipment in Assaluyeh,” Seyyed Abdoljalil Razavi explained, IRIB reported.

“Various companies from Austria, Germany and India have taken part in the tender for development of the phase 12th of the South Pars gas field,” he added.

PSEEZ is located adjacent to the energy-rich Assaluyeh, 280 Km southeast of Bushehr, 570 Km west of Bandar Abbas, and a 100 Km away from the offshore southern Pars Gas Fields in the Persian Gulf.

PSEEZ was established in 1998 with the purpose of utilizing the South Pars Gas reserves owned jointly by Iran and Qatar. The South Pars Gas reserves are estimated to be 8 trillion cubic meters which accounts for one third of the national and 7 percent of the world gas reserves.

There are currently 12 petrochemical phases under design and construction within this zone with the number of phases estimated to surpass 25. The cost of each phase including the marine installations but not the petrochemical and fluid gas installations is around one billion dollars, therefore the investment for these phases are estimated to be over ten billion dollars in the next decade.

