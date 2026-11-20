Iran’s men’s and women’s national karate teams departed for China on Monday night to compete in the 2026 World Team Karate Championships.

In the match was held at the Basra International Stadium, Hussein Ali put the Iraqi side into the lead just one minute into the match, Tehran Tomes reported.

Mohammadamin Hazbavi leveled the score with six minutes remaining.

Iran had defeated Palestine 2-0 in their opening math, while Iraq were held by Lebanon.

Iran topped the table with four points, followed by Iraq and Lebanon with two points apiece.

MNA