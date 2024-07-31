Azeri PM invites president Pezeshkian to attend COP29

Azeri Prime Minister, on behalf of Aliyev, invited president Pezeshkian to participate in The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties

to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which will be held in Baku.

The Conference of the Parties (COP), is held annually, with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.

This year, Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku this November. Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

To deliver a process that is transparent, impartial and inclusive, the COP29 Presidency has developed a plan based on two mutually reinforcing pillars to enhance ambition and enable action.

MNA/PR