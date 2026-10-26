Yemen says missile strikes hit Saudi mercenaries

Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced two successful ballistic missile operations against gatherings of Saudi-affiliated mercenaries in Aden and Lahj provinces.

Gatherings of Saudi mercenary forces and their weapons depots in the Salah al-Din area of Aden province were targeted with a ballistic missile, Saree said.

The al-Waht area in Lahj province was also heavily struck with a ballistic missile, leaving dozens killed and wounded.

The strikes destroyed large numbers of tanks and military vehicles as well as weapons depots managed under a Saudi officer named Badr al-Harbi.

MNA