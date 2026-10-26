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Oct 26, 2026, 7:32 AM

Yemen says missile strikes hit Saudi mercenaries

Yemen says missile strikes hit Saudi mercenaries

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced two successful ballistic missile operations against gatherings of Saudi-backed mercenaries in Aden and Lahj provinces, inflicting dozens of casualties.

Yemen's armed forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced two successful ballistic missile operations against gatherings of Saudi-affiliated mercenaries in Aden and Lahj provinces.

Gatherings of Saudi mercenary forces and their weapons depots in the Salah al-Din area of Aden province were targeted with a ballistic missile, Saree said.

The al-Waht area in Lahj province was also heavily struck with a ballistic missile, leaving dozens killed and wounded.

The strikes destroyed large numbers of tanks and military vehicles as well as weapons depots managed under a Saudi officer named Badr al-Harbi.

MNA

News ID 248915

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