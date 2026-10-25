France faces new wave of nationwide protests

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested across France during Saturday's demonstrations over rising living costs and poor education standards, with the figure expected to rise, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

He urged operators to be ready to suspend access to platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and X in the event of what they call violence during Yellow Vests protests, Anadolu Agency reported.

Around 410,000 people took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday, according to the Interior Ministry, while the CGT trade union put the nationwide turnout at 800,000.

MNA