Ukraine’s military spending in 2027 will amount to $473 million per day if the conflict with Russia continues, according to TASS calculations based on the Ukrainian Finance Ministry’s reports.

This figure refers solely to military expenditures, that is, costs related to payments to active-duty service members and the procurement of military equipment, ammunition, and gear. It does not include social spending to support former servicemen and the families of those killed in action, the construction of fortifications (if not carried out by the Defense Ministry), or any other government expenditures. Total military spending for the year will amount to nearly $173 billion.

In 2026, Ukraine’s military spending averaged about $300 million per day, excluding the Defense Ministry's additional requests at the end of the year. If these requests are included, the total rises to $370 million.

MNA