Poland deputy FM meets Araghchi in Tehran

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Zajączkowski, who traveled to Tehran for the third round of political consultations between Iran and Poland, met Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening.

Araghchi noted the positive historical ties between the Iranian and Polish peoples and the discussions held with his Polish counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, stressing the importance of planning to use existing capacities in both countries to strengthen interaction in various fields in line with mutual interests.

Araghchi explained Iran's positions on developments in West Asia and described the insecurity in the region and the Strait of Hormuz as stemming from the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime. He criticized some European countries for complicity in or inaction toward the blatant military aggression against Iran and stressed the need for all countries, including European governments, to take a principled stance in condemning the military aggression against Iran and the crimes committed during it.

The foreign minister also stressed that Iran, as it has been steadfast in using the tools of diplomacy to secure regional peace and security, will not hesitate to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat or aggression.

The Polish deputy foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with his visit to Iran, presented a report on his talks with his Iranian counterpart and explained his country's positions on regional and international developments.

MNA