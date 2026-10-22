4 vessels hit by IRGC, 3 others hit mine in Strait of Hormuz

Four violating vessels transferring oil cargo ship-to-ship in the northern Persian Gulf were hit simultaneously and are burning, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy said, adding that three other violating vessels struck mines west of the Strait of Hormuz overnight and were stopped after sustaining damage and fire.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy praised the Iranian people's steadfastness, saying it gives strength to the country's military forces and has brought humiliation and despair to Iran's enemies. It said its naval forces continue to manage and control the Strait of Hormuz with this broad national backing.

Following earlier warnings to violating shipping companies that it said were deceived by the aggressor US army and crossed illegal routes, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy forces tracked and pursued four violating vessels that had previously crossed the illegal route. They discovered the vessels conducting ship-to-ship transfers of oil cargo in the northern middle of the Persian Gulf, and all four were hit simultaneously and are burning, the statement said.

It said three other violating vessels struck mines west of the Strait of Hormuz overnight, were damaged, caught fire and were stopped.

The statement said the arrogant US regime's insistence on inciting vessels to cross the mined illegal route has increased maritime incidents day by day. It warned that the aggressor US army should know that continuing this scope of confrontation will draw it to its aggressor bases in the region, describing this as a serious warning.

MNA