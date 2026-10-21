Xi congratulates Central Institute of Socialism

In the letter, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised the institute for training a large number of non-CPC representatives who share the CPC's ideals and work in unity toward common goals, and for making important contributions to consolidating and developing the patriotic united front over the past 70 years.

He encouraged the institute to continue strengthening political training, building broad political consensus, and improving the quality of its teaching and research as well as its governance capacity.

Xi called on the institute to play a greater role in training talent for the united front, conducting theoretical research and promoting principles and policies, so as to better serve the overall work of the CPC and the country.

The congratulatory letter was read out at a gathering marking the institute's anniversary in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, addressed the event.

Wang said Xi's congratulatory message fully recognized the institute's achievements and contributions, and set out directions and requirements for strengthening the institute and enhancing its role.

Wang said the CPC Central Committee has consistently supported the development of the institute over the past 70 years. He called for stronger political consensus-building through sustained political training, higher-quality education to better train personnel for the united front, and continued efforts to enforce strict management of the institute.

The institute was established on Oct. 15, 1956. Over the past seven decades, it has made significant contributions to upholding and improving the system of multiparty cooperation under the leadership of the CPC and to consolidating and strengthening the patriotic united front.

Source:Xinhua