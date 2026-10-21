Iran to target internet cables in Hormuz if infrsutucture hit

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' political deputy, said internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted if Iran's infrastructure is attacked.

In an interview with Al-Alam, Javani said the Islamic Republic performed well in the phase of dignified defense, and the American-Zionist enemy suffered a defeat it never imagined. He said that because the enemies find it hard to accept defeat, Iran's actions will be smart and at times offensive.

He said the shift to an offensive strategy and measures meant to boost deterrence is aimed at removing any thought of aggression from America's mind for good. He said Iran's defense capabilities for offensive action against Americans, Europeans, Zionists and countries supporting the United States have become fully apparent, adding that US bases in the region have been destroyed and can be destroyed at distant ranges.

On the possibility of targeting internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz, Javani said the Americans and their allies have many assets, and if they seek to damage Iran's infrastructure, it is natural that the Islamic Republic will use all its power and easily destroy their assets and holdings, including seven key internet cables running under the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He said this could certainly inflict serious damage on the United States and its regional allies.

MNA