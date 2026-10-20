Iran, Russia presidents to hold meeting in Moscow

Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said consultations between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.

Jalali gave a positive assessment of the results of high-level meetings between the two countries in Tehran and Dushanbe.

He described the "active diplomacy" between Iran and Russia as a sign of the two countries' firm will to shape a "new architecture of international relations."

Jalali said this dynamism is a prelude to accelerating the formation of a multipolar order.

MNA