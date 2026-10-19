Iran advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to France

In a statement issued on Monday night, the Public Relations Office of Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the ministry recommended that Iranian nationals refrain from unnecessary travel to the three countries or visiting areas affected by unrest.

The statement also advised Iranians currently in France, Belgium and Italy to avoid high-tension areas and locations where clashes are taking place, and to refrain from unnecessary travel, particularly in areas experiencing unrest.

Given the possibility of further escalation, travel restrictions and disruptions to public transportation services, the ministry urged Iranian nationals to check the latest security situation and transportation conditions before making any journeys.

It also advised them to keep the contact information of Iran’s diplomatic missions in France, Belgium and Italy with them.

MNA