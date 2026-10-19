Araghchi holds meeting, presser with Larvrov in Tehran

Heading an accompanying delegation, top Russian diplomat Lavrov arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday.
The Russian delegation is scheduled to meet with President Masoud Pezeshkian later in the day.
This item is being updated...
TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for a meeting followed by a joint press conference in Tehran on Monday.
Heading an accompanying delegation, top Russian diplomat Lavrov arrived in Tehran earlier on Monday.
The Russian delegation is scheduled to meet with President Masoud Pezeshkian later in the day.
This item is being updated...
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