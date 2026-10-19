Iran resolved to stregthen strategic ties with Russia

The representative of the Leader of the Islmaic Revolution and the Secretary of the SNSC emphasized Iran’s determination to strengthen strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

In the meeting, which took place in Tehran on Monday evening, Major General Rezaei emphasized the strategic impacts of the cooperation between the two countries for intra-regional cooperation to consolidate stability and ensure security in the region and accelerate the development and progress of the countries in the region.

Welcoming Russia’s ideas and initiatives to expand diverse cooperation between the two countries, the SNSC secretary said that joint economic projects between Iran and Russia, such as the completion of strategic corridors, have regional stabilizing impact.

Referring to the new post-war conditions in the region, the Secretary of the SNSC said that the durability and sustainability of regional security and stability depend on multilateral cooperation in the region.

Russian Foreign Minister, fore his part, emphasized his country's support for Iran's initiatives and interests in international bodies, including the UN Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and strongly condemned the illegal military attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran, including the bombing of nuclear facilities under which had been under the inspection of the Agency, and said that the prospects for cooperation between Iran and Russia are broad and all-out.

MNA/6983256