1.4 million Palestinians still acutely food insecure in Gaza

Food rations have also been halved. It comes as the WFP says funding shortages have forced it to cut aid by a third, meaning 500,000 Palestinians in Gaza will lose assistance.

“People are not safe. Air strikes continue on a daily basis. People continue to be displaced,” Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, told the AFP news agency.

“Almost everybody remains without a permanent home to live in. And the humanitarian conditions are brutal.”

The cuts come as the Israeli regime halts commercial shipments into the Gaza Strip.

MNA