Iranian official meets Asian Cultural Heritage Union head

On Saturday, October 17, on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance (ACHA)—held in Hangzhou, China, from October 15 to 17 with a focus on the exchange of experiences among member states regarding the preservation of cultural and natural heritage—Ali Darabi met with Rao Chuan, Chair of the ACHA Council, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, and Head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China.

During this meeting, Rao Chuan expressed gratitude for Iran’s support regarding his chairmanship for this term and announced that the Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance has been approved by the Chinese government, elevated to the status of an international organization, and granted legal and diplomatic standing.

MNA