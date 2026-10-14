Pakistani PM meets SG of Mecca Agreement Nauman Mahmood

Accoridng to a report by Pakistani premier's office, in the meeting, which was held in Islamabad, Sharif congratulated Nauman Mahmood on assuming the post of the first secretary general of the Mecca agreement coalition.

Sharif also said that the Mecca Agreement is "a historic turning point for peace, unity and stability in the region."

Following the signing of the Mecca Agreement, repeated meetings between officials from Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia in the capitals of the three countries led to the appointment of the Nauman Mahmood as the fist Secretary-General of the Mecca Coalition.

Sharif also said: “Pakistan stands by Saudi Arabia in the framework of the Mecca Defense Agreement to safeguard its sovereignty, defense and regional security.”

Without referring to Saudi Arabia’s aggression against Yemen and its blockade of the impverished country, the Pakistani prime minister said: “Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend itself. We reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to protecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Saudi Arabia.”

According to Sharif’s office, “the Secretary General of the Mecca Defense Coalition briefed the prime minister on the strategy to enhance defense and strategic cooperation within the framework of the Mecca Defense Pact.”

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