Pakistan says no plan for expansion of Mecca alliance

The Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday that the Makkah Defence Alliance between Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia was “defensive” in nature, adding that expansion of the pact was currently “not on the cards”.

FO spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan made the remarks while addressing a weekly press briefing. He said that the pact was primarily a “defensive alliance to ensure regional security primarily through deterrence”.

He said that expansion of the pact was currently “not on the cards”, adding that “Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia must first further consolidate their organisation and cooperation”.

He said that following the consolidation, the agreement will be “open to all countries that share similar stances and perspectives”.

The spokesperson said that the three member states were holding consultations at various levels under the framework, Dawn reported.

He reiterated that the states will make a decision on the agreement’s expansion at a later stage.

“At this stage, there are no discussions regarding the expansion of the Makkah agreement,” he said

MNA