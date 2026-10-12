Iran seeking constructive relations with neighbors: Dep. FM

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stressed that the country seeks constructive relations with its neighbors, but considers the presence of American forces in the region a cause of insecurity and instability.

Earlier, Gharibabadi had said that documents on the attack on the Minba Elementary School have been gathered, and the legal case is being pursued in international bodies and foreign courts.

In his visit to Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, southern province of Hormozgan, he emphasized that the government is following up the legal case in the international bodies and foreign court.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression jointly on February 28 which led to the killing of more than 170 schoolchildren and managers of Minab Elementary School.

MNA