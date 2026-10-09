Pezeshkian urges stepped-up ties with Armenia in all fields

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Caspian Sea Environmental Summit in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian stressed the broad potential for expanding bilateral cooperation, saying there were many areas for cooperation between Iran and Armenia and expressing hope that relations between the two countries would further expand in all fields.

Referring to the two countries’ shared border and the need to strengthen joint interactions, the Iranian president said Iran and Armenia, as neighboring countries, should be able to interact and cooperate in various fields.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of coordination, cooperation and continued communication between the two countries, saying that the more they increased their coordination and cooperation, the more opportunities would be created to strengthen mutual trust, deepen mutual understanding and consolidate bilateral relations.

The Iranian president further emphasized the need to maintain stability and continuity in bilateral relations and expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Armenia in various fields.

MNA/6972273