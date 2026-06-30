American pride hits a 25-year record low: Gallup

Poll results show that 33 percent of US adults say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, while 20 percent said they are “very proud,” The Hill reported.

Twenty-two percent of respondents are “moderately proud,” 15 percent are “only a little proud” and 9 percent are “not at all proud.”

In 2001, when Gallup first started tracking US adult pride, 55 percent of US adults said they were “extremely proud” to be American.

Last year, 41 percent of respondents reported they were “extremely proud” of their nationality.

National pride is largely split by party.

Gallup’s survey found that 70 percent of Republicans are “extremely proud” to be American, compared with 28 percent of independents and 14 percent of Democrats.

Men are also generally prouder than women. Forty-two percent of men said they were “extremely proud” to be an American, while only 26 percent of women said the same.

As the country prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, the nation’s capital has been flooded with activities that allow tourists to embrace culture from all 50 states, in addition to exclusive access to historic sites.

MNA