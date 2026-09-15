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Sep 15, 2026, 8:29 AM

Iran, Lebanon stress unity against Israeli plots

Iran, Lebanon stress unity against Israeli plots

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iran's top diplomat and Lebanon's parliament speaker discussed the situation in southern Lebanon, with Berri urging the international community and Islamic states to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri discussed regional developments and the need to strengthen coordination among regional countries against Israeli domination and aggression.

In a phone call on Monday night, the two sides discussed the importance of regional coordination to confront the Israeli regime's expansionism and warmongering against Lebanon and other regional countries.

Araghchi noted Iran's consistent concern for preserving Lebanon's national sovereignty and territorial integrity against Israeli violations, and stressed Iran's full support for Lebanon's dignified resistance against occupation and aggression.

Berri, for his part, thanked Iran for its support for Lebanon and provided a report on the current situation in southern Lebanon.

Referring to Israeli crimes against Lebanon, he stressed the legal and moral responsibility of the international community and Islamic countries to stop the occupying regime's law-breaking and to hold the criminals accountable and punish them.

MNA 

News ID 247763

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