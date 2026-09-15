  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2026, 7:19 AM

Warning sirens go off in several regions of Saudi Arabia

Warning sirens go off in several regions of Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Alarm alerts were activated across multiple Saudi provinces, while unofficial sources reported Yemeni missile strikes.

Saudi Arabia activated danger alerts across several provinces early on Tuesday, amid unconfirmed reports of Yemeni missile attacks.

Saudi Arabia's rescue and relief authority said warning sirens were activated in Yanbu and Taif provinces. In separate statements, it announced danger alerts in Jeddah province, the city of Abha, the Jazan region and al-Ula province.

While some unofficial sources reported missile attacks by Yemeni armed forces on these areas of Saudi Arabia, official Yemeni media have not so far confirmed the reports.

MNA 

News ID 247755

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