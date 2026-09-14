  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2026, 11:36 PM

Super oil tanker hits mine in Hormuz, explodes: IRGC

Super oil tanker hits mine in Hormuz, explodes: IRGC

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – The Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday evening that the supertanker El Gaia hit a naval mine in south of Hormuz Strait. and exploded.

In a message posted on social media, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the supertanker El Gaia (IMO number 9325336)—which was attempting to traverse a restricted zone south of the Strait of Hormuz—exploded after hitting naval mines.

The IRGC Navy added that efforts to contain the fire proved unsuccessful, leaving the entire tanker engulfed in flames; warnings about the risks of illegal route had been issued previously. The IRGC Navy firmly declared that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked and remains under its smart surveillance and control.

MNA/6947297

News ID 247752

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News