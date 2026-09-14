Super oil tanker hits mine in Hormuz, explodes: IRGC

In a message posted on social media, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the supertanker El Gaia (IMO number 9325336)—which was attempting to traverse a restricted zone south of the Strait of Hormuz—exploded after hitting naval mines.

The IRGC Navy added that efforts to contain the fire proved unsuccessful, leaving the entire tanker engulfed in flames; warnings about the risks of illegal route had been issued previously. The IRGC Navy firmly declared that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked and remains under its smart surveillance and control.

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