  1. Politics
Sep 14, 2026, 9:40 AM

Iran downs American MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

Iran downs American MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – A U.S. MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that its new advanced aerospace air defence system intercepted and destroyed an advanced MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz under the control of the country's integrated air defence network.

The IRGC public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed moments earlier over the Strait of Hormuz.

No further details on the drone's mission or origin were immediately provided. The interception follows a series of Iranian operations against U.S. unmanned aircraft in and around the strategic waterway.

MNA 

News ID 247732

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News