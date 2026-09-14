Iran downs American MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that its new advanced aerospace air defence system intercepted and destroyed an advanced MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz under the control of the country's integrated air defence network.

The IRGC public relations office said the drone was intercepted and destroyed moments earlier over the Strait of Hormuz.

No further details on the drone's mission or origin were immediately provided. The interception follows a series of Iranian operations against U.S. unmanned aircraft in and around the strategic waterway.

MNA