Iran has ability to target US vessels: Acting defense Min.

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn-e-Reza, speaking during a visit to the house of martyred Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, said the defence ministry is following the four-year programme presented by the martyred defence minister to parliament "with the same path, strength and motivation."

Asked about Iran's ability to target U.S. vessels involved in the economic siege, he said, "Rest assured, we have the capability, and you will see the results, God willing."

The remarks follow an IRGC announcement that it targeted a U.S. aircraft carrier and destroyer with ballistic missiles, forcing the ships to flee the conflict zone.

MNA