27 airports damaged during war of aggression against Iran

He said reconstruction was being financed through asset monetization and private-sector funding, with updated ICAO standards and equipment to be used.

Air Traffic ResumesDehghan said Iranian airspace had resumed domestic and transit flights despite some regional countries not restoring regular services. He said daily flights had increased from about 100 after the war to 500, along with around 100 transit flights.



He added that procedural air traffic control was currently being used, with a radar system due to be deployed at a high-traffic location within a week.

Mehrabad and ChabaharDehghan said plans were underway for a 120,000-square-meter terminal at Mehrabad, which is expected to handle 8–10 million passengers, with additional traffic potentially transferred to Imam Khomeini Airport.

He also said Chabahar Airport remained under consideration, while Konarak currently handled civilian flights. Despite further damage to airports including Shiraz, Konarak and Khuzestan, flights for Arbaeen pilgrims were operated from 26 airports.

MNA