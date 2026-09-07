Tehran warns Seoul against military presence in Persian Gulf

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman warned South Korea on Monday that any operational participation or military presence in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz would be considered direct support for the American aggressor.

Esmail Baghaei, writing in a Korean-language post on X, said Iran-South Korea relations date back more than 64 years and have always been based on mutual respect. Iran greatly values its friendly ties with South Korea, he added.

"However, it is clear that in the current situation, in which the Iranian nation is defending itself against aggressive actions and responding decisively to U.S. war crimes against women and children, any operational participation or military presence by other parties in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz will be considered direct support for the aggressor side and will have serious consequences," Baghaei wrote.

He added, "No sovereign and responsible government submits to U.S. pressure and extortion to take part in aggressive and heinous acts against the great Iranian nation."

MNA