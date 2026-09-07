Asia-Pacific Media Forum unveils consensus on prosperity

More than 400 representatives from over 40 countries and regions, as well as from UN agencies and international organizations, attended the event. At the opening ceremony, 16 founding organizations from China and abroad jointly formed the Organizing Committee of the Asia-Pacific Media Partnership Program.

The Shenzhen Consensus of the Asia-Pacific Media Forum noted that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) stands as the region's highest-level, most extensive, and most influential economic cooperation mechanism. Since its establishment more than three decades ago, APEC has propelled the region to the forefront of global development and helped it become the most dynamic region in the global economy.

The representatives pointed out that openness, innovation and cooperation are of great significance for promoting the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region. They are committed to championing the consensus on openness, safeguarding the multilateral trading system, and reporting and explaining concepts and practices such as the construction of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, regional connectivity, and the stability of industrial and supply chains. They will also facilitate policy alignment and experience sharing, and comprehensively showcase the region's progress across various sectors.

Attendees agreed that digital, intelligent and green transformation presents significant opportunities for the region's development. Committed to interpreting digital development policies and promoting positive narratives on digital technologies, they pledged to expand the application and popularization of artificial intelligence in the media sector and to broaden the media's reach and amplify its influence. Meanwhile, they expressed their willingness to encourage identifying and promoting best practices in areas such as clean energy and low-carbon buildings to guide green development in Asia-Pacific countries.

Calling on the media to play a unique role in promoting cultural and civilizational exchange, the attendees reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the principles of truthfulness, objectivity and fairness in communication, and jointly fostering a sound media ecosystem.

They are also committed to deepening media exchanges and cooperation by launching joint interview programs and other collaborative projects, while promoting cultural and people-to-people ties in areas including culture, tourism and youth engagement, with a view to enhancing mutual understanding, trust and friendship among the peoples of the region.

The representatives believed that Chinese modernization offers new opportunities for the region and beyond. During visits to six cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, they saw first-hand progress in tech innovation, industrial upgrading and coordinated growth in the area. They also advocate sharing of development experience in the region and support development paths suited to national conditions.

At the forum, Xinhua News Agency, together with media partners from the Asia-Pacific region, jointly initiated a global multimedia communication program centered on the theme of "Asia-Pacific development stories."

Shenzhen City also launched a media cooperation campaign at the event, focusing on technology sharing, joint content creation and talent cultivation.

Also on Saturday, an exhibition of scientific and technological innovation achievements was held on the sidelines of the forum, providing a platform for Asia-Pacific media to deepen exchanges and cooperation in applying sci-tech innovations.

More than 30 companies from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area showcased their latest high-tech products at the exhibition that featured four main sections: intelligent media technology, embodied AI, smart cities, and smart living.

China will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen in November this year, which will mark the country's third hosting of the event following Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014.

This year marks the APEC "China Year," with the theme of "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." Approximately 300 APEC-related meetings and events will take place in multiple Chinese cities throughout the year.

Adjacent to Hong Kong, Shenzhen was one of China's first special economic zones and has since evolved, over four decades, into a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Republished from Xinhua

MNA