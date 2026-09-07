Pezeshkian congratulates Tajikistan independence anniversary

In a message to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Pezeshkian said the two countries' ancient historical, cultural and linguistic ties and their civilisational commonalities are a "great asset" for deepening and expanding fraternal relations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has placed the expansion of comprehensive cooperation with Tajikistan among its foreign policy priorities and stresses its firm resolve to strengthen these relations in the direction of mutual interests, regional stability and security, and the elevation of our shared culture and literature," he said.

The Iranian president wished Rahmon health and continued success and the people of Tajikistan lasting prosperity and happiness.

MNA