US expects world to pay price for war it started on Iran

"The Strait of #Hormuz was wide open until 28 February, when the #USrael attacked Iran. Washington unleashed an unlawful and savage war on the region and disrupted the normal flow of commercial shipping; tankers are halted, trade is disrupted, and energy prices are rising," Baghaei wrote on X.

"The US is now trying to present the world with the bill for a disruption of its own making—and put Iran’s name on it. In Washington’s narrative, a war started by the United States must somehow be recast as the cost of Iran’s behavior to the world," he said.

Baghaei underlined that America started the war but expects the whole world to pay the bill, while portraying Iran as the one that caused this chaos.

"That is utterly preposterous!" he concluded.

MNA