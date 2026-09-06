Qatari PM set to visit China

In a brief statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced Sunday that Sheikh Mohammed will visit China from Sept. 7 to 8, Anadolu AGnecy reported.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari also confirmed the visit Sunday, saying the premier will hold a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials.

The talks will focus on strategic relations between Qatar and China and ways to strengthen them across various fields, as well as expanding economic and investment cooperation, Ansari told the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

He said the meetings will also address key regional developments and diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and promote security and stability in the region.

The two sides will also stress the need to ensure the security and freedom of international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

The visit comes as the US esclates its ilegal naval blockade on Iran which has drawn harsh response from Tehran.

Qatar, along with Pakistan, has been actively involved in ongoing mediation between Washington and Tehran to bring the two sides to negotiations.

MNA