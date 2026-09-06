Tehran, Baku stress developing transit, infrastructure coop.

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh, who heads the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, and Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss the latest state of bilateral relations, plans to expand transit cooperation, border projects, and cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

Iran’s roads minister referred to joint meetings on gas, electricity and transportation, stressing the need to promptly establish a joint committee to examine and follow up on the issues discussed and their outcomes.

She also pointed to the damage sustained by Iran’s transport infrastructure during the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, stating that efforts to restore damaged transport routes to operational status have continued alongside the uninterrupted implementation of ongoing projects.

Azerbaijan deputy prime minister, for his part, referred to progress in railroad projects and said the railroad route on the Azerbaijani side had advanced as far as the Agband area.

Mustafayev stressed that if the section on the Iranian soil is completed, the route will play an important role in increasing transport capacity.

He emphasized the importance of completing the Iranian section of a railroad project to boost regional transport capacity.

Praising the professional performance of Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in addressing infrastructure damage, he added, "The Iranian government's determination to revive and activate transit corridors is a commendable approach."

The two sides further reviewed the latest regional developments and emphasized the expansion of strategic and economic cooperation.

MNA