Russia says to have "liberated" 3 more towns in Sumi, Kharkiv

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Defense indicated that its troops have taken control of the locality of Marino, in the province of Sumy, as well as Petrovavlovka and Lozovaya, both located in the Kharkiv region.

The same department detailed that the Ukrainian Army would have suffered 245 casualties in the last 24 hours in the sector where the Northern group of Russian forces operates. In addition, it has raised to 415 the casualties attributed to the actions of the Central group, to 275 corresponding to the Eastern group, to 220 from the Western group, and to 160 from the Southern group.

In recent months, Moscow has been communicating advances in eastern Ukraine, with particular intensity in the province of Donetsk. This region, along with Luhansk, both integrated into the Donbas, had already been the scene since 2014 of a confrontation between pro-Russian separatist militias and Ukrainian government forces.

MNA