Iran women’s kabaddi team settles for silver in Asian games

The two teams traded points throughout the opening 10 minutes, with Iran showing strong determination against a powerful Indian side.

India then managed to establish a narrow advantage, taking a 22-16 lead into halftime.

After the break, Iran came out with greater intensity and began to claw back the deficit.

The teams exchanged points throughout the second half, but India held its nerve down the stretch to secure a 37-34 victory and claim the gold medal.

Iran put in a competitive performance, but India produced the stronger finish in the closing stages to preserve its lead and seal the title.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of Indian supporters created a strong atmosphere inside the venue, providing vocal backing for their country’s team.

Gholamreza Mazandarani served as head coach of Iran’s women’s national kabaddi team during the competition.

Later in the day, Iran’s men’s national kabaddi team snatched the silver medal at Nagoya games after suffering a 40–34 defeat to India in the final at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium.

MNA