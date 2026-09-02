Xi calls on SCO to work toward more just global governance

Xi made the remarks in his speech at the "SCO Plus" meeting in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

"The meeting today focuses on strengthening the role of the United Nations and building a multipolar world, and it demonstrates SCO's commitment to reforming and improving global governance as required by our times," Xi said.

"Currently, major changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the globe. Hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism are resurging against historical trends. Nevertheless, the overwhelming majority of the world do not condone power politics, conflict and confrontation, or isolation and backwardness," he added.

What they want instead, Xi said, is to hold a place on the world stage through national development and international cooperation.

Xi noted that in recent years, the rise of the Global South is driving a profound shift in the international balance of power, adding that the trend toward a multipolar world is irreversible.

"What kind of multipolarity does the world need? How are countries going to take part in and promote it? The international community should build consensus and make the right choice that can stand the test of practice and history," Xi said.

Noting that as a responsible major country, China advocates for an equal and orderly multipolar world, Xi said sovereign equality and mutual respect are fundamental principles; balance, order and the rule of law are inherent requirements; multilateralism, dialogue and consultation are essential pathways; mutual benefit, win-win and inclusiveness are the way forward for development.

"We should ensure equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules for all countries, regardless of their size, strength and wealth," Xi said, adding that "as an important part of a multipolar world and a key driving force behind it, the Global South countries ought to have greater representation and voice in international affairs."

He called on various parties to promote the common values of humanity, reject double standards, exceptionalism, foreign interference, bullying and the law of the jungle, and advance the rule of law in international relations.

"Major countries in particular should take the lead in observing international norms and honoring the rule of law, and work together to tackle global challenges," he added.

Xi also said that world affairs should be discussed by all, and international norms should be set by all.

"The authority and vitality of the United Nations need to be restored. Multilateral mechanisms, global and regional, should enhance their coordination and improve their efficiency," he said.

"We should focus on the development agenda, uphold openness and cooperation, and bridge the digital and AI divides, so that technological revolution and development achievements can benefit all nations," Xi added.

Xi noted that after a 25-year journey, the SCO has successfully set a stellar example in conducting relations among big countries, among neighbors, and among countries of different sizes.

The SCO, Xi said, has successfully brought together half of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy, generating strong driving forces for development, adding that a more united and vibrant SCO is fully capable of making greater contributions to a multipolar world.

"It is important that SCO member states and partners ride the trend of history and shoulder the responsibility of our times. Let us take the people-centered and action-oriented approach, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world, make global governance more just and equitable, and build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

To further enhance the SCO's role, Xi called for advancing common prosperity in the vast continent straddling Asia and Europe with the SCO Strength.

"We should continue to leverage our strengths, unlock our potential, and connect the multiple growth poles across the continent through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We should empower each other, help each other succeed, and work together to create new opportunities and promote shared prosperity," Xi said.

"We should promote the development and rise of the Global South through the SCO Wisdom," Xi said, calling on various parties to "carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen and expand the SCO Plus partnerships, and jointly speak up for peace, foster synergy for development, build bridges for cooperation, and pave the way for win-win outcomes."

Xi also proposed that the SCO countries should guide the reform and improvement of global governance through the SCO Action.

"We should stay committed to building partnerships rather than alliances, and engaging in dialogue rather than confrontation," he said.

Xi also called for sticking to the principle of "planning together, building together and benefiting together" to encourage equal participation in global governance by all countries and ensure all will benefit from it.

Source: Xinhua

MNA