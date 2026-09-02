Iranian missiles directly hit US base in Jordan

A media outlet affiliated with the Zionist regime said reports indicated direct Iranian missile hits on a U.S. military base in Jordan. Jordanian media also reported the sound of several explosions in different parts of the country.

Several other media outlets also reported a heavy attack and ballistic missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti airbase, where U.S. military forces are stationed.

The reported strikes came after the United States had again attacked areas of Iran on Tuesday night. Iran's armed forces announced they had begun an immediate and crushing response to those attacks.

MNA