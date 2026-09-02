  1. Politics
Sep 2, 2026, 8:19 AM

Israeli media reports;

Iranian missiles directly hit US base in Jordan

Iranian missiles directly hit US base in Jordan

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian missiles directly struck a U.S. military base in Jordan, Israeli media reported on Wednesday, after Iran launched a decisive and crushing response to fresh U.S. attacks on its territory.

A media outlet affiliated with the Zionist regime said reports indicated direct Iranian missile hits on a U.S. military base in Jordan. Jordanian media also reported the sound of several explosions in different parts of the country.

Several other media outlets also reported a heavy attack and ballistic missile strikes on the Muwaffaq Salti airbase, where U.S. military forces are stationed. 

The reported strikes came after the United States had again attacked areas of Iran on Tuesday night. Iran's armed forces announced they had begun an immediate and crushing response to those attacks. 

MNA 

News ID 247392

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