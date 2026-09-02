Iran to continue military operations to teach US lesson

Iran's joint military command said its forces launched missile and drone strikes on U.S. bases across the region in retaliation for American attacks on southern Iran that killed civilians, and warned of heavier strikes if U.S. actions continue.

Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Command, said the U.S. military, after repeated failures in its imposed war against Iran, attacked military and civilian areas in southern Iran, killing innocent people.

Iranian armed forces responded with swift and powerful missile and drone assaults on U.S. bases in the region, inflicting heavy damage on infrastructure, facilities, weapons and equipment, and killing or wounding a significant number of American commanders and soldiers, the spokesman said.

He said the offensive operations would continue "as a lesson" against the Americans until they regret their crimes. He warned that continued U.S. "mischief" in the region would be met with heavier, more extensive and more devastating responses.

Zolfaghari also warned that any country cooperating with the U.S. military "must accept the dangerous consequences."

MNA