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Sep 1, 2026, 1:20 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian attends World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

Pres. Pezeshkian attends World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the opening ceremony of 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday during his visit to Bishkek to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Ahmad Donyamali also traveled to Bishkek to accompany Pezeshkian at the ceremony.

Donyamali departed for Bishkek on Monday morning to attend the opening ceremony.

The ceremony took place in Bishkek on Monday evening, with Pezeshkian and Donyamali in attendance.

Iran’s cultural and sports delegation is represented by 130 athletes at the sixth edition of the World Nomad Games. The Iranian athletes will compete against their counterparts from around the world in a range of traditional and competitive disciplines.

Iran is participating in this edition under the name “The Martyred Leader” and with the slogan “Unity, Strength and Victory.”

The 6th World Nomad Games are being held in Kyrgyzstan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, bringing together athletes and participants from across the world to celebrate traditional sports, culture and the heritage of nomadic civilizations.

The opening ceremony was held at the Bishkek Arena in Bishkek on Monday at 9:00 PM local time.

MNA

News ID 247371

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