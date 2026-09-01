EU surrendering its sovereignty, laws to American coercion

"The #EU appears to be surrendering its sovereignty, its laws & regulations, its values and its ethics to American coercion," Baghaei wrote on X.

"Under its own legislation, the European Union shall not recognise the extraterritorial application of laws adopted by third countries and regards such effects as contrary to international law. The #EU_Blocking_Statute expressly prohibits EU operators from complying with any requirement or prohibition based on the specified foreign statutes," he added.

"How, then, can the Union now support the most predatory and unlawful unilateral coercive measures (#UCMs) against Iran?"

"Contrast this with 1996, when the EU resolved to act independently in defence of its sovereignty against the American sanctions regime and adopted the Blocking Statute. Today it has become an accessory to Washington’s lawless conduct," the senior Iranian diplomat added.

He went on to say that the Union’s endorsement of America’s unlawful economic war constitutes a grave violation of international law, too. Every EU member state shall be held accountable for the consequences of its contribution to this wrongful act.

"The European Union cannot endorse Washington’s #economic_terrorism against Iran while claiming to seek de-escalation and regional stability. The two positions are mutually exclusive. This irresponsible stance is evidence of the EU’s moral decay and political incompetence," Baghaei concluded.

MNA