  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2026, 9:14 AM

Tanker hit by three projectiles off Oman coast: UKMTO

Tanker hit by three projectiles off Oman coast: UKMTO

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – An unnamed tanker was hit by three unknown projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, 17 nautical miles east of Khasab, Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported.

The UKMTO said it had received a report of the incident but provided no further details on the nature of the attack, the vessel involved or the cause.

No information on casualties or damage was immediately available.

MNA 

News ID 247358

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