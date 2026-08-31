Supertanker stopped after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said on Monday that a supertanker attempting to transit the illegal southern route in the Strait of Hormuz hit two sea mines, igniting massive fires that brought the vessel to a complete stop.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said the vessel was struck by two naval mines after attempting to use the prohibited route south of the strait. The fires were described as severe.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy again warned that any ship violating the Strait of Hormuz security regulations would face the same fate. "Compliance with the rules announced by the IRGC Navy for transit is mandatory. Shipping companies must not be deceived by the provocations of the child-killing American army and must not needlessly expose their vessels and crews to destruction," it said.

MNA