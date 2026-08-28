  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2026, 1:00 PM

Senior Iranian MP:

Naval blcokade must be lifted before Iran agreement with Oman

Naval blcokade must be lifted before Iran agreement with Oman

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – A senior Iranian lawmaker has stressed that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in agreement with Oman until the United States lifts the naval blockade.

Esmaeil Kowsari, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission at the Iranian Parliament said on Friday that any agreement with Oman on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hinges on the lifting of the naval blockade.

He stressed that otherwise, the strait will remain closed.

Kowsari warned that if the blockade on Iranian ports continue by the US enemy, the Iranian armed forces will nor remain idle and will switch to offenisve.

Lawmaker noted that the US Navy has no presence in the Sea of ​​Oman, let alone the Persian Gulf.

He further said that the entire region is within crosshair of Iranian missiles and drones.

MNA

News ID 247285

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News