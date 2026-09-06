IRGC hits US aircraft carrier, destroyer with missiles

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the vessels were targeted because they were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the U.S. naval blockade against Iran.

The IRGC said the United States was forced to officially acknowledge that its two naval vessels had been attacked, describing the admission as "living proof" of a U.S. strategic defeat and evidence of the force's offensive power.

The statement warned the United States to expect "terrible responses" from Iranian armed forces if hostile actions continue.

"We are standing stronger than ever. Victory belongs to the resistant nation of Islamic Iran, and defeat and regret is the certain fate of the aggressors," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

MNA