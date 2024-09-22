Sacred Defense Natl. authority changes power equations in WA

In a message on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali noted, “The Sacred Defense Week is a reminder of the days when the Iranian nation bravely and steadfastly stood up against the aggression of the Baathist regime of Iraq which was armed to teeth by the arrogant front and defended border and land, identity, culture and values ​of the country with unity and solidarity."

This week is an opportunity to commemorate the name and memory of all martyrs, veterans, prisoners of war (POWs), and valiant combatants of this land and territory who obeyed the command of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) at the most difficult situation in the battlefields with their bare hands, Jalali underlined.

Not only the Sacred Defense was an eight-year period of resistance and sacrifice, but also it [Sacred Defense] caused the culture of resistance and standing against any oppression and aggression to crystallize and institutionalize for the freedom-seeking nations of the world, the brigadier general emphasized.

This week is a symbol of resistance, standing, and faith of the people who, relying upon high human and religious values, were able to create an eternal epic, the epic that disrupted the balances of power in the world in the Al-Aqsa Storm Operations and True Promise Operation, the head of Passive Defense Organization added.

