Now, 80 years after the Hiroshima disaster, the expansion and development of the United States' nuclear arsenal is still threatening the security and stability of the whole world.

The United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively, with the consent of the United Kingdom, as required by the Quebec Agreement. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians.

Every year, the main memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the tragedy is held in the Peace Memorial Park in the center of Hiroshima. The minute of silence is also announced throughout the country at 08:15 local time - the moment the bomb exploded on August 6, 1945.

The event is commemorated annually, with many reflecting on the devastating consequences and the importance of striving for a peaceful world.

The uranium bomb detonated over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 had an explosive yield equal to 15,000 tons of TNT. It razed and burnt around 70 percent of all buildings and caused an estimated 140,000 deaths by the end of 1945, along with increased rates of cancer and chronic disease among the survivors.

The consent of the United Kingdom was obtained for the bombing, as was required by the Quebec Agreement, and orders were issued on July 25 by General Thomas T. Handy, the acting chief of staff of the US Army, for atomic bombs to be used on Hiroshima, Kokra, Niigata, and Nagasaki. These targets were chosen because they were large urban areas that also held militarily significant facilities.

The United States has committed more crimes than any other country in history, and unfortunately, even though the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the United States never changed its policies toward other nations.

Although the anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki is a reminder of America's great crime against humanity, the people of the world today can witness the amount of destruction and killings that take place on a daily basis with the use of American weapons.

